Man poses as Rahul Gandhi’s aide to swindle Congress leaders across country over several years: Police

The man, identified as Amritsar-native Gaurav Kumar, has allegedly cheated several leaders across the country under the pretext of securing election tickets or positions in the party for them, police said. (Express Photo)

Dehradun police have arrested a man for allegedly swindling Congress party leaders by posing as the private secretary of Rahul Gandhi.

The man, identified as Amritsar-native Gaurav Kumar, has allegedly cheated several leaders across the country under the pretext of securing election tickets or positions in the party for them, police said.

On Sunday, state Congress leader Bhavna Pandey alleged that the 42-year-old accused swindled her out of Rs 25 lakh by promising her a position in the party.

Police said that the accused used Google to gather information about senior leaders of political parties and their associates and close aides.