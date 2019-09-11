Man planned own murder for insurance payout: Rajasthan Police

The Rajasthan Police have found during their investigation into the murder of a 40-year-old man in Bhilwara district that the victim allegedly planned his own murder and paid two men for killing him.

The police started the investigation after Balbir Singh Kharol’s body was discovered on September 3 and a murder case was registered on the basis of a complaint by the family. Two people — Sunil Kumar and Rajveer Singh — were arrested for the murder.

According to the police, their investigation so far suggests Kharol planned his own murder in order to ensure that his family members could get an insurance payout of Rs 50 lakh.

“Kharol was in the business of financing and had lent around Rs 20 lakh to several people in Bhilwara. For the past six months, he was neither getting the principal amount nor the interest… We have found in our investigation so far that Singh was depressed due to this and this is why he planned his own murder,” said Bhilwara SP Harendra Singh.

The SP said that Kharol had bought an accident insurance policy worth Rs 50 lakh last month.

“The two people arrested for the murder of Kharol told us that he was planning his own death for some time and had also thought about orchestrating an accident, but later changed his mind. He gave the duo money to kill him…” Singh said.

According to a statement by the Bhilwara police, Kharol had promised to pay Rs 80,000 to the two men and had given them Rs 10,000 in advance. Kumar collected the remaining amount from Kharol’s pocket after murdering him, police said.

However, Kharol’s family has called the police theory incorrect. “My brother had given out loans worth Rs 20 lakh. He didn’t have any debt and it is ridiculous that the police, on the basis of statements by only the two arrested accused, is claiming that he planned his own death. We have no financial problems. There was no reason for my brother to kill himself… We don’t agree with this and we will submit a memorandum to the district collector,” said Mahendra Singh, Kharol’s elder brother.