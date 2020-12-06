Man paraded naked in Khambhali: PSI, ASI among nine cops suspended for ‘negligence’

On Saturday, Sandeep Singh, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Rajkot range suspended nine police personnel and dismissed two TRB jawans.

FOUR DAYS after a man was allegedly abducted and paraded naked by five men at Khambhalia town in Devbhumi Dwarka district, nine police personnel of Khambhalia police station, including then in-charge police inspector and an assistant sub-inspector, were suspended while two jawans of traffic brigade (TRB) were dismissed from service on Saturday for alleged negligence while on duty.

Chandu Rudaj, a resident of Khambhalia town was allegedly abducted by Bharabhai Bhojani and five others in a car from near Sharda Cinema in Khambhalia town, beaten up, and then paraded naked on the streets of the town on December 1. The accused also took Rudaj to the Khambhalia own police station and handed him over to the police.

Police detained two of the accused, Bharabhai and his brother Kana, who took Rudaj to the police station, and later arrested the other accused — Bharabhai’s brothers Kirit, Pratap and Kana and one Mansinh Bhojani, all residents of Khambhalia.

On Saturday, Sandeep Singh, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Rajkot range suspended nine police personnel and dismissed two TRB jawans.

Those suspended include Chandrakalaba Jadeja, the Police Sub-Inspector who was then in-charge of the Khambhalia police station, Assistant Sub-Inspector Kababha Chavda, Head Constables Malde Nandaniya and Karsan Gojiya, and Lokrakshaks Mandan Gadvhi, Sura Gadhvi, Vajubhai Nandaniya, Balubhai Gadhvi and Arsibhai Gojiya.

The DIG also transferred GR Gadhvi, the regular Police Inspector of Khambhalia police station, to Devhbumi Dwarka police headquarters as a leave-reserve police inspector. Prakash Vadher and Rajesh Badarka, the two TRB jawans of Khambhalia, were dismissed from service with immediate effect.

After the incident on December 1, the DIG had ordered Samir Sarda, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of ST-SC cell of Devbhumi Dwarka district, to conduct an enquiry into the incident. Saturday’s suspensions came just hours after the DySP submitted his enquiry report.

“I went through that enquiry report and I could find that there were gross mistakes and negligence on part of a few police officials. So, I took two-three decision. The regular PI of the police station, Gadhvi, was on leave on that day but there are a few things against against him which need further enquiry. So, I have asked the Devbhumi Dwarka SP to put him as leave-reserve pending an enquiry. Secondly, there were concrete negligence details against nine police officials, including the then in-charge PI (police inspector). So, we have decided to order a departmental enquiry against them and suspend them from service,” Singh told The Sunday Express.

The DIG said the nine police officers didn’t take certain information about that incident seriously. “Prima facie, information is reaching an officer that something has been done of this sort and yet it was taken very casually. The immediate response which should have been taken there was missing. There are a few of them who are witness to it and still they ignored it. This is a very gross violation,” Singh added.

Singh said the enquiry officer was also asked to enquire about the presence of police along the route that the accused took while parading Rudaj. He added that the TRB jawans, who have been dismissed, did not alert the police despite seeing the victim being paraded naked.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd