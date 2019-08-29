Gujarat man missing after he was thrashed by his girlfriend’s kin: father

A 21-year-old man allegedly went missing, a day after he was thrashed by the family members of a girl with whom he allegedly had an affair.

According to a complaint filed by Laljibhai Harijan, father of the man, his son Tarun Solanki called him on Tuesday evening to inform that he was attacked by four accused — Bhimabhai Solanki, the girl’s brother, and his friends Rajeshbhai, Ashokbhai and Keval. When Laljibhai reached the spot, Tarun had suffered severe head injuries and he rushed him to the nearby hospital. Laljibhai further alleged that when he left the hospital along with his son, the four accused attacked them again and threatened them that if Tarun continued his relationship with the girl, he would be killed.

On Wednesday morning, Tarun posted a selfie on the family group and went missing since then, according to his father. His bike, phone and medical reports were found on the bridge on Mahisagar river in Vasad area. Based on his father’s complaint, the Wadi police booked all the four accused under IPC 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 294 kh (punishment for obscene acts or words).

“We cannot say whether Tarun committed suicide or was kidnapped or left on his own will. His last selfie and a message on the group hints towards a possibility that he has left on his own. Vasad police, along with the fire brigade, launched a search operation in the river but in vain. The accused are on the run and we are trying to trace them,” said investigating officer, KP Parmar.