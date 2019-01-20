Man mauled by lion at Chhatbir Zoo, police order probe

A 22-year-old man was mauled by a lion at the Mohendra Choudhary Zoological Park in Zirakpur on Sunday. The incident took place around 1.30 pm when the victim ventured inside the lion enclosure by jumping off a wall of the zoo. While the identity of the man is yet to be ascertained, the police is waiting for someone to claim his body before conducting the postmortem.

The police were informed about the incident by zoo officials, who had recovered the body from the enclosure. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital Derabassi. According to the on-duty doctor at the hospital, “the man had received major injuries on his right eye, neck and scratches on his chest and thigh.”

According to SHO, Zirakpur, “No mobile phone or credentials could be recovered from him. We will give an advertisement in the newspaper tomorrow about him, and if nobody arrives for him, then after 72 hours the postmortem will be conducted.”