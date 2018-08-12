Follow Us:
Sunday, August 12, 2018
Man lynched on suspicion of being thief suffered 11 injuries: Police

By: PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: August 12, 2018 6:52:43 pm
Man lynched on suspicion of being a thief in Bijopura. (Source: Google Maps)

A man was lynched in Bijopur in Muzaffarnagar by a group of villagers on suspicion of being a thief. The deceased was identified as Kapil Tyagi.

According to the postmortem report, the victim had suffered 11 injuries, Station House Officer (SHO), Chapar, Subhash Rathore, said. The person has no criminal history. The matter is being investigated, he said.

The incident took place on Friday evening and a case of murder was registered against several people, of whom two persons were arrested, the SHO had said Saturday.

His family claimed that Tyagi was innocent and was beaten to death when he had gone to work at Bijopur, Rathore had said.

