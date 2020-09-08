Man lynched in UP’s Kushinagar after he ‘shot dead teacher’

In the videos of the lynching that have gone viral, policemen can be seen present as villagers beat Aryaman to death. (File)

A 25-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob after he allegedly shot dead a government school teacher at Rampur Bangra village in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

According to police, 25-year-old Aryaman Yadav was seen running around the terrace of a house and shooting in the air when he was overpowered by a group of villagers who thrashed him with sticks and stones.

In the videos of the lynching that have gone viral, policemen can be seen present as villagers beat Aryaman to death.

Later in the day, the local station house officer, Harendra Kumar Mishra, was suspended for negligence.

Police said that Aryaman reached 35-year-old Sudhir Singh’s ancestral home at Rampur Bangra village around 8 in the morning on a two-wheeler. “During the preliminary inquiry, it has come to light that around 8 am, Aryaman visited Sudhir Singh’s house on a Scooty. Aryaman told Sudhir’s family that he has come from Gorakhpur and is a friend of Sudhir’s elder brother Rajesh Singh, who works as shiksha mitra in Kushinagar. The family allowed him to come inside and asked him to sit in the drawing-room as Sudhir was taking a shower. When Sudhir entered the drawing-room, Aryaman immediately pulled out a pistol and shot Sudhir in his chest. Sudhir died on the spot,” Circle Officer (Tamkuhiraj) Phool Chand Ram said.

“Hearing sounds of gunfire, villagers rushed towards Sudhir’s residence. Failing to understand how to escape, Aryaman ran towards the terrace of Sudhir’s house and started threatening to shoot people. He also fired in the air twice. A police team, which had reached the spot then, asked Aryaman to surrender, but he fired at the policemen. Later, he came down from the terrace and ran towards one of the room in Sudhir’s house when villagers overpowered him and beat him to death,” the Circle Officer added.

According to police, Sudhir was a government teacher at a primary school in neighbour Gopalganj district in Bihar. Police said the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained and investigation is on.

