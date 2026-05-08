Man lynched by mob in Odisha for ‘attempting to rape’ two women

A MAN was beaten to death while another sustained critical injuries following an attack by a mob for allegedly misbehaving and attempting to sexually assault two women in Balianta police station area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Soumya Ranjan Swain of Adaspur area. The incident triggered outrage as it allegedly happened in the presence of police personnel.

CM Mohan Charan Majhi asked the police to ensure no repeat of such incidents. Majhi, who returned from Gujarat in the evening, took stock of the situation and talked to DGP Y B Khurania and State Commission for Women chairperson Sobhna Mohanty.