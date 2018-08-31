Man lynched for buffalo theft in UP: ‘He didn’t need to steal, went with friends unwillingly’

The post-mortem report stated failure of his kidney and liver. (Representational Image) The post-mortem report stated failure of his kidney and liver. (Representational Image)

A 20-year-old was assaulted by a mob for allegedly being involved in buffalo theft at Bholapur Hindolia village under Cantonment police station in Bareilly on Tuesday night. Shahrukh Khan succumbed to his injuries hours after being admitted to the district hospital in Bareilly, they added. The post-mortem report stated failure of his kidney and liver.According to the police, Shahrukh used to work as a tailor in Dubai and had come to his village of Thiria Nizawat Khan a month ago.

Shahrukh’s elder brother Feroz said, “Around 8 pm on Tuesday, Shahrukh was called out of his house by his friends Mazid Ali, Abid and one unidentified person. When he did not return home till late in the night, I made enquiries, and was told that Mazid had not returned home either.”

Feroz said he got a call from a policeman around 6 am on Wednesday informing him that Shahrukh had been admitted in the district hospital in serious condition. “We rushed to hospital. Shahrukh, who had bruises all over his body, told us that he was asked by Mazid and others to accompany them to the nearby Bholapur Hindolia village to steal buffalo and he unwillingly went with their plan. They had also given him tablets containing drugs,” said Feroz.

Shahrukh reportedly told Feroz that he was badly beaten with lathis and stones, while those accompanying him fled by crossing the Nakatia river, which borders the two villages. “The others swam away and escaped, but my brother could not swim. There was no need for my brother to indulge in buffalo theft as he was earning well in Dubai; but Mazid, Abid and one of their friends have a criminal background,” he said.

The Cantonment Police have registered two FIRs — one against 25 people of Bholapur village for lynching Shahrukh, and another for buffalo theft on a complaint by one Gajendra Pal of that village, whose cattle Shahrukh and others allegedly stole.

“No arrests have been made yet. Police teams have been formed and we are hopeful of a breakthrough soon,” said the PRO of Bareilly SSP Muniraj G. “The FIR for buffalo theft was lodged under Section 379 (punishment for theft ) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC,” said Dharmendra Gupta, in-charge of Cantonment police station.

