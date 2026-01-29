Man-leopard conflict prompts Rajasthan government to launch helpline

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Following as many as seven man-animal conflicts involving leopards in residential areas of Jaipur over the last year, the Rajasthan government on Thursday announced that it will launch a dedicated helpline to deal with such incidents and prevent conflicts.
Responding to a question by BJP MLA from Jaipur’s Malviya Nagar, Kalicharan Saraf, in the Assembly on Thursday, Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma said that a “1926” helpline is being established and will be operational within a month.
Saraf said that in the absence of a dedicated helpline, information reaches the concerned officials with delay, and leopard sightings often escalate into man-animal conflicts. “People first call the police or the district administration, who then inform the Forest Department; all of this ends up taking an hour to an hour and a half,” Saraf said.
Asked whether the government plans to introduce an emergency predator protocol on the lines of Maharashtra—where a five-kilometre area is sealed—Minister Sharma said the department would study such measures in other states and try to bring a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Rajasthan, to be implemented in the current financial year.
The government said the Forest Department has taken several measures to prevent such conflicts, including the constitution of two Quick Response Teams (QRTs) in December 2024. These teams are on alert “24 hours a day” and continuously patrol at night in areas such as Malviya Nagar and Vidhyadhar Nagar, where incidents have occurred in the past.
Trained trackers were also called in from Ranthambore, and six locals from Jhalana and Amagarh were trained for a month. Forest officials said tracking is carried out continuously at points where leopards are known to exit forest areas. To increase the leopard prey base, a one-hectare enclosure is being prepared where chital (spotted deer) are proposed to be introduced. Additionally, six new waterholes have been built in forest areas “so that proper water supply can be ensured.” Twenty new camera traps have also been added, taking the total number of camera traps to 60, officials said.
In February last year, a leopard was spotted in Harinagar in the Jagatpura area; it was tranquilised and released into the Jhalana forests. In April, a female cub was found in Silvan Park and sent to a rescue centre, but it passed away during treatment. The third incident occurred in August near the NCB factory in the Gopalpura area, where a leopard was tranquilised and released in the Amagarh forest area.
In the same month, several leopard sightings were reported at the Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur (MNIT) campus in Malviya Nagar. A trap was laid, and a young leopard was caught in a cage and released into the Amagarh forest area. In the fifth case, in November, a male leopard was rescued from Civil Lines, a VIP area that houses the residences of the Chief Minister, Governor, ministers and former chief ministers. The leopard was released in the Bisalpur area.
Another leopard was rescued in November from the densely populated Chandpole area, near Saroj Cinema, and later released in Jhunjhunu’s Khetri town.
Also in November, a leopard was retrieved from a residential area in Jaipur’s Gurjar Ghati. According to the Forest Department, the leopard was subsequently released into the jungle but later died from its injuries. In a video that went viral, several locals could be seen holding down the leopard with blankets while others assaulted it with sticks. The postmortem report stated that the leopard died due to its injuries, and an investigation is underway.
