Man-leopard conflict prompts Rajasthan government to launch helpline

In February last year, a leopard was spotted in Harinagar in the Jagatpura area; it was tranquilised and released into the Jhalana forests. (Credits: Unsplash)

Following as many as seven man-animal conflicts involving leopards in residential areas of Jaipur over the last year, the Rajasthan government on Thursday announced that it will launch a dedicated helpline to deal with such incidents and prevent conflicts.

Responding to a question by BJP MLA from Jaipur’s Malviya Nagar, Kalicharan Saraf, in the Assembly on Thursday, Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma said that a “1926” helpline is being established and will be operational within a month.

Saraf said that in the absence of a dedicated helpline, information reaches the concerned officials with delay, and leopard sightings often escalate into man-animal conflicts. “People first call the police or the district administration, who then inform the Forest Department; all of this ends up taking an hour to an hour and a half,” Saraf said.