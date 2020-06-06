Man kills wife & three kids, hangs self: UP Police

A suicide note, recovered from the house, blamed the “financial debt” for the murder-suicide, said police.(Representational Photo) A suicide note, recovered from the house, blamed the “financial debt” for the murder-suicide, said police.(Representational Photo)

A 38-year-old man killed his wife, two daughters and son before hanging himself in their house under the Kotwali police station limits in Barabanki district, police on Friday said citing circumstantial evidence.

A suicide note, recovered from the house, blamed the “financial debt” for the murder-suicide, said police.

The deceased have been identified as Vivek Shukla, his wife Anamika (35), daughters Poem (10) and Ritu (7), and son Babal (5). The police suspect that the murder took place “two-three days” ago as the bodies of the children and wife were decomposed.

The bodies were found on Friday morning by Vivek’s family members, who live next door in Safebada area of the district, but were not on talking terms with his family. Police have recovered a blood-stained knife and an iron tool from Vivek’s house.

Barabanki Superintendent of Police Arvind Chaturvedi told The Indian Express that the exact reason behind the step is not yet clear said that the suicide note contained some confessions.

“During the inspection, it was found that Vivek Shukla had a pucca house in which the air conditioner was on. The evidence is being collected. His father has told us that he did not maintain contact with his son due to some family issue. Both the houses have a separate entry,” he said. Vivek’s parents, brother and his family live in the next building.

Ayodhya Inspector General Sanjeev Gupta said that in the suicide note, Vivek has written that he was under financial debt. “As per the suicide note, it seems he was mentally disturbed due to several reasons. But the main thing was that he was stressed about some money transactions. He has written that he was under debt. The note is quite long, and I can’t divulge other details due to the ongoing investigation,” said the IG, who visited the crime scene Friday afternoon.

Kotwali Station House Officer Pankaj Kumar Singh said the incident came to light when Vivek’s mother went to the terrace and spotted his body hanging in the courtyard. Her husband called police. “They called police and said the daughter-in-law has gone somewhere with the children. When we went there, we entered other rooms of the house and found the wife and three children lying dead too,” Singh said.

Singh said that prima facie, it seems that Vivek killed his family members two-three days ago, and then hanged himself in the last 24-48 hours. “The body of the children and wife were decomposed. The exact cause of death would be known after the post-mortem report comes,” he said.

It is not clear how Vivek earned his livelihood. SP Arvind Chaturvedi said, “We have been told by neighbours that he used to deal in mobile phones earlier and then opened a garage in partnership with someone. Some are saying that he dealt in properties. It is not very clear yet if he owned a shop in the area or an office.”

