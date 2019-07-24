Man kills wife in front of her students in Tamil Nadu school

The husband of a social science teacher entered her classroom and stabbed her to death in front of her students on Monday evening after a heated argument in front of her students at a government-aided boys’ high school in Madurai.

The incident took place in the last hour of the PKN Boys High School in Thirumangalam. The education department has decided to give counselling to the students who witnessed the murder.

Police said that G Rathidevi (35), a mother to twins, was living with her parents for the last few months following disagreements with her husband Guru Muneeswaran (37), an engineer who works in Chennai. “He came to the school around 3.30 pm to meet Rathidevi. Soon after he reached the classroom, both of them engaged in an argument and he stabbed her. He was carrying a knife,” a police officer said.

Muneeswaran has been arrested and Rathidevi’s body has been handed over to her relatives after post-mortem.

According to the police, a dispute over their place of work had led to problems in the family.

The office of the Deputy Educational Officer at Thirumangalam said they have announced a holiday for the school. “Some 30 students of Class 8 who witnessed the murder and few other teachers and students may be given counselling to recover from the trauma,” an officer said.