Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Man kills stepmother for not giving Rs 10K to buy phone: Meerut Police

By: Express News Service | Meerut | January 19, 2021 10:16:34 pm
Ibaddurrehamn, the father, immediately alerted Sardhana police and an FIR was lodged against Khijer, who is absconding, on charges of killing Reshma.

A 20-year-old man strangled his stepmother for allegedly refusing to give him Rs 10,000 to buy a new mobile phone at Islamabad locality of Sardhana town in Meerut on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said after killing Reshma, 34, accused Khijer rushed to his father’s shop and told him about the incident. His father, Ibaddurrehamn, immediately alerted Sardhana police and an FIR was lodged against Khijer, who is absconding, on charges of killing Reshma.

“We have registered an FIR and launched a massive hunt to arrest Khijer. The body has been sent for post-mortem,” Brijesh Kumar, Sardhana police station in charge, told The Indian Express on the phone.

