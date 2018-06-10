Man kills self after throwing acid on wife, daughters

A 40-year-old man allegedly threw acid on his wife and two daughters and then drank it to kill himself in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, police said on Sunday. The incident was reported on Saturday.

After the police reached the spot, they found the body of Yashpal, while his wife and two daughters were found lying injured, they said. The injured were taken to the GTB Hospital immediately where they are currently under treatment, the police said.

His wife has suffered about 40 per cent burn injuries while daughters got partially burnt but were out of danger, the police said. The couple were not on good terms and used to quarrel frequently, they said.

On Saturday, the quarrel between the couple turned gory when the husband brought acid. He threw it on his wife and daughters and subsequently drank it himself and died on the spot.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App