Man kills himself at Uttarakhand coronavirus quarantine facility: Police

A 55-year-old man allegedly hanged himself at a coronavirus quarantine facility in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district Monday

According to the police, the man had been admitted to the quarantine facility in Rudrapur area on March 30, as he had entered Uttarakhand from Uttar Pradesh after the lockdown was imposed. The reason behind his extreme step was being ascertained, the police said.

Rudrapur Circle Officer Amit Kumar said that the man had tested negative for COVID-19 and had been informed about his report. Kumar said the man behaved normally when the medical team examined him Monday at 3 pm and showed no symptoms of distress. His postmortem will be done on Tuesday. There were counselors too in the medical team that met the man Monday.

According to the police, the deceased belonged to Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh and had come to his relative’s place in Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar on March 30. “Since he had crossed the inter-state border, he was put in a quarantine facility for 14 days as per the norms. He was found hanging from the ceiling using a bed-sheet,” the CO said.

The quarantine facility is on the campus of a rural development department training centre.

