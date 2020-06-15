Man kills farmer inside UP police station, three cops suspended

Police said that Mithai Lal and his younger brother Sewa Lal were brought to the police station from their village Amarpur on Saturday morning in connection with a clash the duo had reportedly during a land dispute. (File photo) Police said that Mithai Lal and his younger brother Sewa Lal were brought to the police station from their village Amarpur on Saturday morning in connection with a clash the duo had reportedly during a land dispute. (File photo)

A 48-year-old man, who was detained for trying to commit suicide, allegedly killed a farmer inside a police station in Pratapgarh district on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (Pratapgarh) Abhishek Singh has ordered the suspension of three constables and directed Additional Superintendent of Police SP Dwivedi to probe the matter.

According to the police, they are yet to ascertain why the accused, Indra Pal, killed 50-year-old Mithai Lal. Pal’s family claimed that he was mentally unstable, but couldn’t furnish any documents related to his medical treatment, said police.

Pal, who has now been arrested for the murder, has been sent to judicial custody.

Police said that Mithai Lal and his younger brother Sewa Lal were brought to the police station from their village Amarpur on Saturday morning in connection with a clash the duo had reportedly during a land dispute.

While police officials were trying to resolve the matter between the two brothers with the help of the village sarpanch, another police team brought Indra Pal to the station after he was found trying to jump in front of a train.

“All the three were kept in the office room of the police station when around 2.00 am, Indra Pal picked up a shovel kept nearby and attacked Mithai Lal. He hit him in the stomach,” said Station House Officer of Raniganj Police Station Mritunjay Mishra, whose role in the incident is also being probed.

A group of policemen immediately rushed to overpowered Pal. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Mithai Lal was then taken to a government hospital in Pratapgarh where doctors referred him to Prayagraj. He later died. Meanwhile, Pal has been booked for murder. Among the three suspended constables, two had brought Pal to the police station.

