Man killed in police raid in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, clash leaves four personnel injured

A 60-year-old villager was killed, while two officers and two personnel were injured during a late-night police raid in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district after a clash broke out between a police team and local residents, officials said Wednesday.

According to the office of Senior Superintendent of Police Kantesh Mishra, the incident occurred on March 17 in Chorniya village under Gaighat police station limits, where a police team had gone to arrest accused persons, including one Bhikhari Rai, in connection with a case under the POCSO Act and abetment of suicide registered in 2023 at the local station.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (East-01) Alay Vats said the team faced a “serious attack”. “When the police reached the village for the raid, the accused and their family members attacked the Gaighat police team. Two officers and two personnel were injured. The police vehicle was also vandalised, with its front and rear glass panes damaged,” he said.

The SDPO said the police opened fire in self-defence, after firing was heard from the other side. “During the incident, a local person died.”

The deceased has been identified as Jagat Veer Rai, police said, adding that the circumstances leading to the firing are under examination.

Rural SP Rajesh Singh Prabhakar said, “Based on the preliminary investigation, during the raid, police were informed that the accused had moved from his house to another house in the village.”

A police source claimed “the raiding team came under heavy stone-pelting and was attacked with sticks and firearms after the accused allegedly raised an alarm and gathered villagers”.

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SP Prabhakar confirmed that the police team and the vehicle were attacked during the operation. “Station House Officer (SHO) Raja Singh and additional SHO Manish Kumar, along with two Home Guard personnel, were injured and are undergoing treatment at SKMCH in Muzaffarpur,” he said. “After a brief interval, information was received that a person had sustained a bullet injury and died.”

Meanwhile, villagers alleged Rai was shot by police without provocation. According to local accounts, police entered a neighbouring house while searching for a suspect, and a dispute followed when Rai objected. His family claimed he was shot after questioning the police’s actions.

Rai’s son alleged that the police were “abusing and firing” when his father stepped out and objected, following which he was shot. Villagers have demanded action against the SHO and accused the police of excessive force.

Addressing allegations by villagers, SP Prabhakar said “the matter would be thoroughly investigated through an independent inquiry”, and that an FSL team has been called to the spot. He added that the dead body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further action will be taken based on the findings.

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The officer said that an FIR has been registered and all aspects are currently being examined as further investigation is underway. “The exact sequence of events, including whether firing took place from both sides, will become clear only after all facts emerge.”

Additional officers have been deployed to maintain law and order, and senior officials are closely monitoring the situation.

In a separate incident Tuesday, a police team from the narcotics unit was attacked by residents in Patna’s Buddha Colony during a raid based on information about illegal drugs.

According to a Bihar Police officer, the team led by sub-inspector Rahul Dev reached Chinakothi around 11:45 am when “about 100 men and women allegedly attacked them with stones”. Police fired in the air to disperse the crowd.

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“One person, identified as Akash Dhangar (25), was taken into custody. A total of 54 packets of smack and 6,700 rupees were recovered,” the officer said, adding no casualties were reported and a case has been registered against 50–60 unidentified people.