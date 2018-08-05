Man killed in UP encounter, 63rd since BJP came to power

An encounter site in Lucknow. (File photo) An encounter site in Lucknow. (File photo)

A wanted man was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district Saturday, police said. This was the 63rd encounter death in the state since the BJP came to power last year. Pradeep Pandey, 30, had a criminal record with 11 cases, including loot and theft, said SP (Basti) Dilip Kumar. Police said Pandey was a member of Chandan Singh gang.

Lalganj police station house officer (SHO) R K Rai said they were informed that a car was stolen from Kalyanpur area in Kanpur and was heading to Basti, he said. “On getting information that the vehicle would arrive at Munderwa locality, we gheroed the area. We ordered the car to stop, but the driver did not comply,” said Rai.

“Another team was waiting at Barhoiya village. Seeing them, the driver and his associate abandoned the car. The police team pursued them. They opened fire and police retaliated. While Pradeep was injured, his associate escaped. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.”

