Man killed in ‘crossfire’ between Maoists, forces in Chhattisgarh

A man was killed and another was injured on Friday in Bijapur district in “possible crossfire with Naxals”— contested by local residents who called it “unprovoked firing”.

The deceased, 50-year-old Dubba Kanhaiya had stepped out of Pusagadi village to collect mahua, common forest product. “They started firing without provocation,” said a resident. Bastar IG P Sundarrajan said a CRPF company was carrying out an exercise in the area. “It is possible that the two men were caught in crossfire between Naxals and forces… We have given Rs 10,000 to the family of the deceased. We will take statements of the injured,” he said, adding that an inquiry was started.

