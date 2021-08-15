UP: Man killed for ‘voting preference’ in Meerut village, tensions flare

A police contingent was deployed to maintain peace between two communities in a Meerut village after a 62-year-old man was killed by three brothers for persuading his community to vote in favour of a candidate during the recently concluded Panchayat elections, police said on Saturday. Two of three accused have been arrested.

Police said victim Akhtar was intercepted by Pradeep Tyagi, Sanju and Raju, who were drunk, while he was heading home at Morna village around 8pm on Friday. The brothers accused Akhtar of persuading Muslims to vote in favour of a candidate, said police. As the arguments heated up between them, Sanju allegedly attacked Akhtar with a spade. Akhtar was taken to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Enraged by the murder, dozens demonstrated with the body at Bhawanpur police station and refused to perform the last rites until the accused were arrested. Meanwhile, one of the accused, Raju, was seen passing by the police station. He was caught by the demonstrators and thrashed in the police station. Police filed an FIR following a complaint by Akhtar’s wife, Nasima.

“Pradeep and Raju have been arrested while a man hunt is on to catch Sanju. We have assured that all the accused will be arrested very soon. We have also deployed adequate police force in Morna village to prevent more trouble,” said Meerut SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary.