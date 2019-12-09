Follow Us:
December 08, 2019
Man killed during Jharkhand polling died of trauma: Post-mortem

Written by Abhishek Angad | Ranchi | Published: December 9, 2019 1:51:10 am
A day after the Election Commission said a person had died due to bullet injuries in violence that ensued during polling in the Sisai Assembly constituency, a three-member board which conducted the post-mortem mentioned the cause of death as “shock and hemorrhage” due to trauma inflicted by a “sharp cutting weapon”.

The incident occurred at 9.30 am in Baghni village of Sisai on Saturday when a few villagers tried to overpower a RPF jawan and “snatch” his weapon, resulting in stone pelting.

The EC, in its release, had said that the jawan then opened fire and one Jilani Ansari was shot dead. Explaining the change, police said villagers had alleged Ansari died because of the firing. DGP K N Choubey said: “… in the post-mortem… a wound inflicted by a sharp cutting weapon was found.. Who caused the injury and for what reason will be known through further investigation.”

