Man killed by group of assailants in busy city square as bystanders look on

According to sources, Belekar used to run a gambling den and was killed to avenge the death of a man he had murdered in 2001.(Representational)

A man was killed at a busy city square in Nagpur on Saturday afternoon, in front of several bystanders. The whole sequence of the killing was caught on CCTV camera at the square and the video soon went viral.

The victim has been identified as Balya Belekar, who has a lengthy criminal record. According to sources, Belekar used to run a gambling den and was killed to avenge the death of a man he had murdered in 2001.

The video of the incident shows a group of men, on motorcyles, come up to Belekar’s car that had halted at the traffic signal of Bole Petrol Pump square. One of the motorcycles blocks the way while the men pull him out of the car and kill him with sharp weapons, even as several onlookers watch in horror.

“We have arrested a person, who is the son of a man Belekar had murdered in 2001. Belekar was also running a gambling activity and had been booked in many crimes since 1995,” said Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

The spot where the murder took place is barely a km from the residence of state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

A few years ago, a spate of murders close to the residence of then chief minster Devendra Fadnavis, who was also the state’s home minister, had made headlines and earned Nagpur the dubious distinction of being termed the state’s crime capital.

