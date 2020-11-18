Man jailed over tweets against Uddhav Thackeray, son Aaditya gets bail after three weeks

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo)

After spending 21 days behind bars, Sameet Thakkar (30), who had allegedly posted inappropriate comments on social media platforms against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya, also a Cabinet minister, was granted bail by a local court on Monday.

The Nagpur resident, who was lodged at Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai, was released around 3.30 pm on Tuesday.

Thakkar had on Monday approached the Supreme Court, where his counsel Mahesh Jethmalani contended that his fundamental rights were being violated and that he was paraded in the public with his face covered by the Nagpur Police.

Jethmalani sought that the three FIRs registered against Thakkar by the Nagpur Police as well as V P Road police and BKC cyber police station in Mumbai be clubbed and he be granted bail.

During the hearing, the Maharashtra state counsel told SC that Thakkar was in the custody of BKC cyber police and the state would not oppose his bail plea. Following this, the SC asked Thakkar to approach the Bombay High Court for other prayers like clubbing of FIRs.

A magistrate court, which was hearing his bail plea, granted Thakkar bail on Monday. Thakkar was initially arrested by the Nagpur Police from Rajkot. Later, he was arrested by the V P Road police and eventually by the BKC cyber police station.

While in various tweets, he had compared Uddhav to “modern day Aurangzeb”, in others he has alleged Aaditya’s links to the “murder” of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. Some of the complaints against Thakkar were registered by advocate Dharam Mishra, who is part of the Shiv Sena legal cell.

Advocate Prakash Jaiswal, who appeared for Thakkar in the Nagpur court, said that he is into the transportation business and his family owns 18 trucks. Thakkar, who has studied up to Class XII, is unmarried and runs the business with his brother and father.

