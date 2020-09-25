scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 24, 2020
Man jailed for constable’s murder booked for assaulting jail assistant

Amreli town police said that Kanti Vala assaulted jail assistant Ravi Sojitra on Monday after the latter didn’t allow the accused to make a phone call out of turn.

By: Express News Service | Rajkot | September 25, 2020 4:34:50 am
Amreli district jail constable illegal pco, man jailed for murder assaults jail assistant, jail assistant harrasment, indian express newsVala also filed a cross-complaint alleging the jail assistant and a convict attacked him. (Representational)

THREE WEEKS after he was booked for allegedly running an illegal public call office (PCO) from inside the Amreli district jail and forging documents to get bail, Kanti Vala, a Dalit who is in jail for his alleged role in the murder of police constable Pankaj Amreliya, has been booked for allegedly assaulting a jail assistant.

Vala also filed a cross-complaint alleging the jail assistant and a convict attacked him.

Amreli town police said that Vala assaulted jail assistant Ravi Sojitra on Monday after the latter didn’t allow the accused to make a phone call out of turn.

Based on a complaint filed by Sojitra, Amreli town police booked Vala under IPC Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to public servant) 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation).

Vala has been in jail since July 2016 after he and a few others allegedly attacked and murdered police constable Pankaj Amreliya during violence in many parts of the state following alleged assault on Dalits by cow vigilantes in Mota Samadhiyala village in Una taluka of Gir Somnath district.

He was among 12 booked for allegedly running an illegal PCO from inside the jail by smuggling mobile phones inside the jail.
Based on a complaint by Vala, Amreli police booked Sojitra and a convict lodged in Amreli district jail for allegedly assaulting Vala.

