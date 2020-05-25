Man in Telangana police custody on suspicion of role in nine deaths

The bodies were found in an open well beside a cold storage unit in Gorrekunta village in Geesukonda mandal of Warangal Rural district. (Representational image) The bodies were found in an open well beside a cold storage unit in Gorrekunta village in Geesukonda mandal of Warangal Rural district. (Representational image)

Warangal Police have taken a man into custody on suspicion that he is connected to the deaths of nine persons, including six of same family, who were found dead in a well in Warangal district. Four bodies were found last Thursday evening while five bodies were found the next morning.

The bodies were found in an open well beside a cold storage unit in Gorrekunta village in Geesukonda mandal of Warangal Rural district. Police are treating it as a murder case. Sources said that police took a man who was close to Maqsood Alam, a jute mill worker, into custody. Alam and five of his family members including his 3-year-old grandson were found dead in the well.

Police initially suspected that it was a family suicide pact but when bodies of three others who were not related to the family but worked at the jute mill were found, police started suspecting murder.

