Man in quarantine commits suicide in Karnataka

A 55-year-old man accommodated at a quarantine centre near here on his return from Mumbai allegedly committed suicide early Thursday, reportedly due to fear of coronavirus, police said.

Dayanand Poojary was found hanging at a local school at Kadandale in Moodbidri, where he along with his two sisters were quarantined after they reached the town, their native, on Wednesday, they said.

The man was working at a hotel in Mumbai and reportedly took the extreme step due to the fear of coronavirus.

Police said he also had some family problems.

Moodbidri police have registered a case and the body shifted to the Wenlock COVID-19 hospital here for post-mortem.

