Man in isolation ‘dies by suicide’

The deceased, a native of Bihar resided on New Sama Road in Vadodara with his wife and was working in a private company.

A 38-year-old private firm employee in Vadodara allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday, after testing positive for Covid19 a few days ago, police said. According to the family members of the deceased, the man had been recommended home quarantine for mild symptoms and had been on leave from work to recuperate from the virus.

The deceased, a native of Bihar resided on New Sama Road in Vadodara with his wife and was working in a private company. His wife has told the police that he had tested positive last week and had been advised home quarantine for his mild symptoms. On Wednesday, his body was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

A police officer from Sama police station said that the police has registered a case of accidental death and has begun a probe.