Man immolates self at Khattar’s Jan Aashirwad rally

A man immolated himself at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s ongoing Jan Aashirwad rally in Sonipat on Monday afternoon.

Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Rathdhana village in Sonipat district, set himself on fire and ran towards the crowd at the rally. Unconfirmed reports suggest that two more men were injured in the incident. Rajesh was rushed to Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences where doctors declared his condition as critical.

Rajesh was reportedly disturbed because his children were unemployed. Talking to the media persons at the hospital, Rajesh claimed that he had met Khattar a few days ago in Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi and apprised the Chief Minister about his children’s unemployment. He added that he was assured by the Chief Minister that his children shall be recruited in Group-D posts. Upset over the delay in recruitment, Rajesh decided to immolate himself.

In wake of the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls in Haryana this year, Khattar had embarked on a statewide tour. His Jan Aashirwaad Yatra is expected to cover all 90 assembly constituencies of Haryana. On September 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address a mega rally in Rohtak where Khattar shall conclude his yatra.