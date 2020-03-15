Man hit by ‘stray bullet’ in Aligarh violence dies

The police had on Thursday arrested BJP leader Vinay Varshney and a hunt was on for two others. (Representational Image) The police had on Thursday arrested BJP leader Vinay Varshney and a hunt was on for two others. (Representational Image)

A 28-year-old man who was undergoing treatment after suffering an injury caused by a stray bullet fired during during violence in Aligarh on February 23 died at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College on Friday, police said. Mohammad Tariq was standing on the terrace of his house when a bullet allegedly fired by local BJP leader Vinay Varshney hit him on the stomach, they said. Tariq had been on ventilator support since March 10 after his condition deteriorated.

The police had on Thursday arrested BJP leader Vinay Varshney and a hunt was on for two others. “Vinay was arrested on charges of attempt to murder and now after the death of Tariq, he will be booked on murder charge,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Crime, Arvind Kumar, who is heading Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the case.

The police claimed to have recovered a licensed pistol from the possession of Vinay, who is presently lodged at Etah jail.

SHO, Uparkot Kotwali police station, Ravindra Kumar Singh, said the licence of the pistol is in Vinay’s name. It will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for its ballistic examination. He added that two other accused, identified as Triloki and Surender Lal, have also been booked in the murder case.

Heavy police force has been deployed in sensitive areas after Tariq’s death.

