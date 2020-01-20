Varanasi: UP ATS arrests man for passing sensitive information to ISI

Preliminary investigation revealed that he had been to Pakistan twice, according to the official. (Representational) Preliminary investigation revealed that he had been to Pakistan twice, according to the official. (Representational)

A 23-year-old man was on Sunday arrested in Varanasi for allegedly passing on sensitive information to Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agents in Pakistan. The man was held during a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh anti-terrorism squad and military intelligence sleuths.

According to PTI, police also seized a mobile phone from Rashid Ahmad, which he used for sending photographs and video clips of vital Army installations and CRPF camps to the ISI agents across the border.

Preliminary probe revealed that Ahmad visited Pakistan twice, according to an official.

