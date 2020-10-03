Man held in Kutch for stalking doctor

Goswami, who was booked on charges of stalking under the Indian Penal Code, was produced in court and has been remanded in police custody. (Representational)

Mumbai Police has arrested a 37-year-old man from Kutch in Gujarat for allegedly harassing and stalking a Malabar Hill-based doctor for over seven months. The police said the accused, Nikhil Goswami, was arrested Thursday from his residence in Kutch.

The complainant, police said, had gone to a restaurant at Todi Mills in Lower Parel for a music concert on February 20, when the accused approached her. “On his insistence, the complainant gave him her visiting card, following which, Goswami started calling her on a regular basis. He also frequently sent texts, asking her to meet him over dinner,” the officer added. However, the woman eventually blocked him, following which, Goswami went to meet her at her work place. She refused to meet him, said the police.

“He also sent flowers to her office. As she did not respond, the accused started calling her friend’s number and harassed her. He would ask the friend to request the complainant to unblock his number and meet him for dinner,” said the officer.

The woman then approached Malabar Hill police station and registered a complaint against Goswami in the last week of February. When the police were about to take action against him, the lockdown was imposed.

Eventually, the police traced him to Kutch, from where he was arrested on Thursday. Goswami, who was booked on charges of stalking under the Indian Penal Code, was produced in court and has been remanded in police custody.

