Man held in drugs case had links with CPM secy’s son: IUML youth leader

A man arrested in connection with a drugs racket in Bengaluru has reportedly disclosed his links with the son of Kerala CPI(M) secretary and politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, causing major embarrassment to the ruling party in Kerala.

P K Firoz, the state general secretary of the Youth League — the youth outfit of the Indian Union Muslim League — on Wednesday told the media that Anoop Mohammed, who has been arrested by Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB), had close links with Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh.

Firoz has also released a photograph which purportedly showed Bineesh in the company of Anoop. On August 26, Anoop, along with Kannada TV actress D Anikha and Rijeesh Raveendran, was arrested for allegedly trafficking MDMA capsules and other drugs.

In his statement, Anoop, a resident of Kochi, told the NCB that Bineesh had given him Rs 6 lakh for starting a hotel business in Bengaluru. Anoop has confessed to having links with young stars in the film industry and told the NCB that he had been in the drug peddling business since 2013 and came into contact with Bineesh in 2015.

Incidentally, Bineesh is also a small-time actor in Malayalam films.

Reacting to the disclosure, Bineesh told the media that he knew Anoop as a textile businessman. “I know him (Anoop) as a businessman dealing in t-shirts. After that, he moved to the restaurant business and I had financially helped him. Whenever I was in Bengaluru, Anoop had helped in booking hotel rooms for me. I don’t know anything about his links with drugs,” Bineesh said.

Firoz claimed that Bineesh has been a regular visitor at Anoop’s apartment in Bengaluru, from where the NCB had nabbed the businessman. He said Anoop also had close contacts with K T Rameez, who has been arrested by the Customs Department and NIA in connection with the smuggling of gold through diplomatic cargo to the UAE consulate.

This is not the first time that Bineesh has been caught up in controversy. In 2009, he was accused of protecting one of the accused in the murder of Muthoot Group executive director Paul M George At the time of the incindent, Balakrishnan had been the state home minister.

Balakrishnan’s eldest son Binoy has also been involved in several scandals. In 2019, the Mumbai Police registered a rape and cheating case against him on the basis of a complaint by a former bar dancer in Dubai, who alleged that he had sexually abused her over several years by promising to marry her.

