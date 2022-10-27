scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Man held for hoisting Pakistan flag at home in Chhattisgarh

The action was taken against Mustaq Khan, a fruit vendor, on Tuesday evening after police received a complaint that he had hoisted Pakistan's flag atop his house in Atal Chowk area of Saria town, an official said.

Some local BJP leaders staged a protest outside the Saria police station on Tuesday, demanding that the man be booked on the charge of sedition.

Police have arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly hoisting Pakistan’s national flag at his house in Chhattisgarh’s Sarangarh-Bhilaigarh district, an official said on Thursday.

The action was taken against Mustaq Khan, a fruit vendor, on Tuesday evening after police received a complaint that he had hoisted Pakistan’s flag atop his house in Atal Chowk area of Saria town, the official said.

A police team later removed the flag and seized it, he said.

Khan was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), the official said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mumbai band Bombay Brass on their love of baraats, blending the city’s co...Premium
Mumbai band Bombay Brass on their love of baraats, blending the city’s co...
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...Premium
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...
Finance directive to rural banks: staff security in J&K, HR issues a ...Premium
Finance directive to rural banks: staff security in J&K, HR issues a ...
Liquidity in system tightens on rising credit demand, RBI forex interventionPremium
Liquidity in system tightens on rising credit demand, RBI forex intervention

Some local BJP leaders staged a protest outside the Saria police station on Tuesday, demanding that the man be booked on the charge of sedition.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 12:02:33 pm
Next Story

In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement