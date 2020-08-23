Man held for trying to convert Hindu couple in Etah, say police

Mandeep Kumar was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody, said the inspector. (Representational)

THE Etah police arrested a 30-year-old youth for allegedly trying to convert a Hindu couple to Christianity and making them read from a holy book of another religion at their home in Shivsinghpur village on Saturday.

The Accused Mandeep Kumar, a native of Delhi, and his wife, Margret Anthony, had been staying in a rented house in Etah for the last one month, said police.

Police were informed that a man, who was regularly visiting a house of one Vinod Kumar of Shivsinghpur village, had been caught by villagers on Saturday.

A police team brought Mandeep to Kotwali police station for questioning.

In a preliminary inquiry, police found that villagers were against Mandeep’s visits and advised Vinod to bar the entry to his house.

Vinod told police that he was influenced by Mandeep to “read the Bible,” according to Kotwali police station Inspector (crime) Sanjeev Tyagi.

“During questioning, Mandeep has admitted being a Christian missionary and his wife, Margret Anthony, is also Christian,” he said.

Booked under IPC section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings),

Kumar was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody, said the inspector. Tyagi added that they were looking into the role of Margaret Anthony.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd