Man held for stabbing boy to death in Vadodara

Police initially lodged a case of murder against an unknown person as no one saw the accused stabbing Jayesh Vasava. The police also questioned over 400 people who were present at the wedding. (Representational Image) Police initially lodged a case of murder against an unknown person as no one saw the accused stabbing Jayesh Vasava. The police also questioned over 400 people who were present at the wedding. (Representational Image)

A 20-year-old man was arrested by the Narmada police on Monday for stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death during a wedding procession on February 7 over a petty issue.

According to police, young men from nearby villages had joined a wedding procession near Movi village when a clash broke out between two groups over the choice of songs and the dance.

As the altercation between the two groups escalated, the accused, Hardik Vasava, stabbed Jayesh Vasava on his chest. Jayesh fell unconscious and was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

Police initially lodged a case of murder against an unknown person as no one saw the accused stabbing Jayesh. The police also questioned over 400 people who were present at the wedding.

“We closely observed the video footage from the procession. There was a huge crowd and it was difficult to clearly see who stabbed Jayesh. We minutely observed the body language of the people in the procession and specially the ones we could identify in proximity to Jayesh. We then narrowed down to Hardik. During investigation, we also recovered the weapon used for stabbing and a blood stained T-shirt that he was wearing. Based on the evidences, we arrested him,” said investigating officer, RN Rathwa. ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.