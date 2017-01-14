Man held for sending death threat letter to Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly, had filed a complaint with Kolkata Police after receiving the threatening letter. (Source: Express archive) Ganguly, had filed a complaint with Kolkata Police after receiving the threatening letter. (Source: Express archive)

A middle-aged man was today arrested on charge of sending ‘threat letter’ to former India skipper Sourav Ganguly in West Midnapore district.Nirmalya Samanta was arrested on Friday, after police launched a probe following Ganguly’s complaint that a threat letter was delivered to his residence on January 7 asking him not to attend a programme of Vidyasagar University on January 19 in Midnapore, a senior district police officer said.

Addressed to Ganguly’s mother, the anonymous letter stated, “Your son is hereby warned not to attend the programme. If he ignores the warning and comes here, you will not see his face again.”

Ganguly had filed a complaint with Kolkata Police which passed on the information to their Midnapore counterparts.

The officer said based on claims by Nirmalya that he was instigated by some people at a tea stall on January 5 to shot off the letter to Ganguly, police would question the stall owners and try to ascertain if the arrested man and his acquaintances were present at the place on that day.

