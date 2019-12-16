Man held for raping, setting niece on fire in UP’s Fatehpur

According to the local SHO, the accused was arrested from a village adjoining to his. According to the local SHO, the accused was arrested from a village adjoining to his.

Hours after an FIR was registered against a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping his 18-year-old niece and later setting her on fire in UP’s Fatehpur district, police arrested him late on Saturday night. He was produced before a magistrate and thereafter sent to jail.

The victim, who has suffered around 75 per cent burns, has been admitted to a hospital in Kanpur and her condition is learnt to be critical.

On Saturday, police and administrative officials had said that primary investigation revealed that the woman set herself on fire, minutes after a panchayat was held over her alleged relationship with her uncle and directed the two to end their relationship. According to police, the panchayat had asked the man to stay away from the village till the girl’s marriage.

The SHO of a mahila police station claimed that she heard the girl shout on her way to the hospital that her uncle sexually assaulted her and set her on fire. On the other hand, sources claimed that the victim, in her statement to administration officials, had not blamed her uncle.

“I did not go to the village, but I was with the woman and accompanied her to the hospital. I was not present when her statement was recorded, but I can confirm that on the way to the hospital, she was saying her uncle sexually assaulted her and later set her on fire,” said the SHO of the mahila police station.

Addl DG, Prayagraj, Sujeet Pandey on Sunday said they have evidence that suggests it was a case of attempted suicide.

“We have the statement of the victim’s brother saying that he asked his sister to prepare lunch after the panchayat ended. Within minutes, smoke started coming out from her room… The brother is saying that he was at the panchayat. He even said that when the fire started, the accused, who was at the panchayat, started running. There is no space for any confusion,” Pandey said.

The Circle Officer, who is also the investigating officer in the case, said he would be able to comment on the case only after getting a copy of the victim’s statement.

On Saturday, an FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 376 (rape), 307 (attempt to murder) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) on the basis of a complaint by the victim’s brother.

District Magistrate Sanjeev Singh had earlier said two separate complaints were lodged by the brother. In the first, lodged around four hours after the incident, he alleged that his uncle raped her sister and she set herself on fire. In the second, he said that the accused also set her on fire, said the district magistrate, adding that the complainant requested that the FIR be lodged on the basis of the second complaint.

