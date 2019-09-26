Man held for raping and blackmailing Kerala teen

Police have arrested a youth on charges of sexually abusing a 19-year-old woman and extorting money from her after threatening to circulate her nude photos on the social media.

The victim’s family had complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah that it was a case of “love jihad” and there was an attempt to convert the woman.

The accused, who is Muslim, is from Kozhikode Rural district and the Christian woman is from Kozhikode city. The accused has been charged with rape, criminal intimidation and extortion and remanded in judicial custody. It is learnt that he and the victim have been classmates.

According to the woman’s father, she had gone to a park in Kozhikode with two friends on July 25 and the accused offered them juice. “The juice given to my daughter was spiked and she fell unconscious. When she woke up, she found herself naked in the restroom of the park. He blackmailed her and demanded money and ornaments. He took Rs 40,000 and gold sovereigns.”

The woman’s father said that after she informed the family of the harassment, they approached police, but there was no action. It was only after the family met senior officers that an FIR was registered. “The police did not act on my complaint. They harassed her by making her repeat her statement. I took up the matter with the Union government as no other girl should face such a situation,’’ said her father.

The accused surrendered before police on Tuesday. Sources said they have not come across any evidence yet to suggest an attempt to convert the woman.