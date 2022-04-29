Man held for putting up loudspeakers in temples in Saharanpur

A man was arrested for allegedly installing loudspeakers in temples in Saharanpur city on Thursday amid the state government’s latest directive to remove “illegal” and “unauthorised” loudspeakers. The government has also ordered that no new loudspeakers would be installed without permission from the local authorities.

Videos had surfaced on social media in which the man and his associates were trying to install loudspeakers in temples.

Police identified the accused as Vishu Kambojh alias Shanky.

“We received information that a member of an organisation called Hindu Yodha Parivar was installing loudspeakers in temples. There are guidelines by the government that loudspeakers cannot be installed without permission. The accused was identified and arrested,” said Superintendent of Police (Saharanpur City) Rajesh Kumar.

Hindu Yodha Parivar had earlier issued a press release stating that its members were starting a “new movement” of installing loudspeakers in temples from where they have been removed. The outfit’s members, primarily operating in Saharanpur, would go around temples and install loudspeakers, the statement said.

In the videos, Kambojh can be heard saying people, through loudspeakers, would be able to hear aartis and bhajans all day.