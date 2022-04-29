scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Must Read

Man held for putting up loudspeakers in temples in Saharanpur

Videos had surfaced on social media in which the man and his associates were trying to install loudspeakers in temples.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 29, 2022 2:08:56 am
In the videos, the man can be heard saying people, through loudspeakers, would be able to hear aartis and bhajans all day.

A man was arrested for allegedly installing loudspeakers in temples in Saharanpur city on Thursday amid the state government’s latest directive to remove “illegal” and “unauthorised” loudspeakers. The government has also ordered that no new loudspeakers would be installed without permission from the local authorities.

Videos had surfaced on social media in which the man and his associates were trying to install loudspeakers in temples.

Police identified the accused as Vishu Kambojh alias Shanky.

“We received information that a member of an organisation called Hindu Yodha Parivar was installing loudspeakers in temples. There are guidelines by the government that loudspeakers cannot be installed without permission. The accused was identified and arrested,” said Superintendent of Police (Saharanpur City) Rajesh Kumar.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – April 28, 2022: What you...Premium
UPSC CSE Key – April 28, 2022: What you...
Explained: Who is Vijaya Gadde, the Twi...Premium
Explained: Who is Vijaya Gadde, the Twi...
Articulate, Left, self-made Congress as...Premium
Articulate, Left, self-made Congress as...
Horoscope Today, April 28, 2022: Libra,...Premium
Horoscope Today, April 28, 2022: Libra,...
More Premium Stories >>

Hindu Yodha Parivar had earlier issued a press release stating that its members were starting a “new movement” of installing loudspeakers in temples from where they have been removed. The outfit’s members, primarily operating in Saharanpur, would go around temples and install loudspeakers, the statement said.

In the videos, Kambojh can be heard saying people, through loudspeakers, would be able to hear aartis and bhajans all day.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 28: Latest News

Advertisement