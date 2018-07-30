Man held for making hoax call to PMO, claimed threat to Modi’s life

The police said Mandal recently arrived in Mumbai and was a daily wage earner. (Representational Image) The police said Mandal recently arrived in Mumbai and was a daily wage earner. (Representational Image)

Mumbai police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly making a hoax call to the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi. The police said the arrested accused called the PMO on Friday and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life was in danger.

The accused, Kashinath Mandal, who hails from Jharkhand, reportedly told investigators that his friend was recently killed by alleged Naxals in his hometown and that he has since wanted to meet the Prime Minister.

The police said Mandal recently arrived in Mumbai and was a daily wage earner. He was living in a hutment colony in Walkeshwar, but was arrested from Mumbai Central station when he was about to board a train to Surat.

An officer from DB Marg police station said, “Mandal made a call to the PMO on Friday around 5pm and claimed that the Prime Minister’s life is in danger. Following the call, several security agencies were informed. As the call was made from Mumbai, Mumbai police were also informed by 7pm.”

As Mandal had called from his personal number, he was located at Mumbai Central station by the Mumbai police around 9 pm, when he was about to flee.

Mandal was then brought to the police station where he reportedly confessed. He was arrested on Saturday and produced in court on Sunday. He was booked under Sections 505 (1), 505 (2) (makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) and 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused reportedly told the police that he wanted to meet the Prime Minister and pass on some important information.

“Mandal even alleged that his friend was recently killed in a Naxal attack in Jharkhand due to which he wanted to meet the PM,” said an investigator.

Senior police inspector Suryakant Bangar from DB Marg police station confirmed the arrest of Mandal and said that they would investigate and verify Mandal’s claims.

