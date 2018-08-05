Man held for Instagram post abusing H D Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy (PTI Photo/File) Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy (PTI Photo/File)

An unemployed man from Mangaluru was arrested on Saturday for posting abusive messages against Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on social media platform Instagram. The accused, identified as Prashant Poojary, 24, was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed suo motu by the police after the Instagram post was brought to their notice on Thursday.

The police were alerted to the message, in local Tulu language, after it was found being circulated by an Instagram account in the name of “Kudla Trolls”. Based on a communication sent to Mangaluru East police station by DCP Uma Prashant regarding circulation of the post, police registered a complaint Thursday.

On Saturday, police arrested Prashant Poojar. He was booked under IPC Sections 153 (for promoting enmity between groups) and 504 (causing intentional insult with aim of provoking breach of peace).

