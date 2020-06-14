Man held for casteist  remarks against Dalit Home Guard jawan

Police booked the accused under Indian Penal Code section 504 for intentional insult and sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. (Representational) Police booked the accused under Indian Penal Code section 504 for intentional insult and sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. (Representational)

A 26-year-old man was arrested from a village in Amreli on Sunday for allegedly passing derogatory casteist remarks on a Dalit Home Guard jawan for sporting a moustache.

According to police, the incident occurred in Nana Machiyala village in Amreli rural on June 11 when Vipul Parmar, 24, a Home Guard jawan with Amreli Taluka police, was allegedly insulted by Rohitbhai Vala for allegedly posting a picture on Facebook of him sporting a moustache.

“On June 11, Rohit along with his friend Yuvraj came to my house in Nana Machiyala village around 5.30 pm and asked me to hop on to his motorcycle. When I asked him the reason, he said he would reveal it later. I hopped on his motorcycle along with Yuvraj and we went towards Varsada road. Rohit stopped his bike along ‘Sojitrani Dela’ outside the village and told me that I have kept my Facebook ID profile name as Virendrasinh Parmar and have posted a picture of mine with moustache. He used an expletive to describe my caste and told me that I should not post pictures of mine with moustache since I belong to a low caste,” said Parmar in his complaint.

“I told him that I would remove the photo from Facebook once I reach home as I had left phone behind. A few minutes later, two of my friends and a cousin also arrived at the spot and Rohit told them to make me understand to not post pictures like those,” he added.

Police booked the accused under Indian Penal Code section 504 for intentional insult and sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“Based on the complaint, we arrested Rohit from Nana Machiyala village on Sunday. Further probe is going on in the case,” said JY Pathan, in-charge officer, Amreli rural police station.

