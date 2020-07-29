Man held for ‘attack’ on doctor over parent’s death due to Covid-19 in Latur, IMA doctors protest by shutting down clinics

Superintendent of Police (Latur district) Dr Rajendra Mane said the incident took place as the kin of the deceased were angry over her death. (Representational) Superintendent of Police (Latur district) Dr Rajendra Mane said the incident took place as the kin of the deceased were angry over her death. (Representational)

A DOCTOR was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon by the son of a Covid-19 patient, who died at a hospital in Latur on Wednesday. While the doctor suffered a deep cut to the chest, he was pronounced to be stable, police said. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) staged a protest with local doctors shutting down their clinics after the attack. Police later registered a case and arrested the 35-year-old man on charges of assault against Dr Dinesh Verma, attached to Alfa Hospital.

According to police, a resident of Udgir was admitted to Alfa hospital on Tuesday afternoon for treatment of Covid-19. Local IMA doctors said she died on Wednesday morning.

“Dr Verma informed her son, and together they took a lift to the ground floor. As soon as they stepped out, the patient’s son attacked him with a knife,” said Dr Avinash Bhondwe, IMA state president.

Superintendent of Police (Latur district) Dr Rajendra Mane said the incident took place as the kin of the deceased were angry over her death.

Police said Dr Verma suffered a deep cut to his chest and was rescued by the hospital’s security guards, after which he was rushed to another hospital.

“We all decided not to work in support of Dr Verma,” said Dr Kalyan Barmade, a gynaecologist in Latur.

Police said the accused will be tested for Covid-19 before further investigation. “The IMA has demanded arrest and action,” said Dr Vishvas Kulkarni, adding that the doctors’ body had also demanded round-the-clock police protection.

