Man ‘assaults’ ASHA worker in Gujarat, booked under new Epidemic Diseases Ordinance

A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting an ASHA worker in Gujarat’s Mehsana district on Thursday. The accused, Kamlesh Patel, was booked under the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, which was passed by the Centre on Wednesday to check attacks on healthcare personnel deployed in fighting COVID-19.

The ASHA worker was on her duty checking symptoms of COVID-19 among the residents of Balol village when the incident happened.

Mehsana Superintendent of Police Manish Singh said that the accused stopped her and asked her if why she did not give him any medicine. She asked him if he had any illness. During this time, the accused indulged in a scuffle with her and tried to forcefully push her in his car, the SP said.

The accused also allegedly used casteist abuses against the worker. He is also booked under the provisions of the Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocity) Act.

The case has been registered by Santhal police station in the district under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and other relevant sections of the IPC, Disaster Management Act and recently amended Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

