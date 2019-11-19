Man held at Delhi airport for bid to smuggle gold by hiding it in rectum

A man was arrested by the customs officials at the international airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle gold into the country by hiding it in his rectum, an official statement said on Monday. The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Bangkok on Saturday.

On a personal search of the passenger, four pieces of gold were recovered — two concealed in the pockets of his trouser and the rest in his rectum — the statement issued by the customs department said.

The gold, weighing 870 grams in total and valued at Rs 29.56 lakh, was seized and the accused arrested, it added.

On further investigation, another passenger, who too had arrived here in the same plane as that of the accused, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the case.

In another case, a man was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle gold into the country by hiding it inside a juicer and bluetooth speakers.

The passenger was intercepted after his arrival from Dubai at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here on Thursday.

A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of two gold pieces, weighing 462 grams in total, the customs department said.

The gold, valued at Rs 15.96 lakh, was concealed inside the motor shaft of a juicer machine and bluetooth speakers kept in his luggage, it said, adding that the accused was arrested and the yellow metal seized.

Further, the passenger also admitted smuggling out 3.2 kg of gold, valued at Rs 1.11 crore, and illegally bringing into the country foreign currency equivalent of Rs 1.12 crore during seven past visits, the statement said.