Toggle Menu
Man gets 22-year-old daughter drugged, thrown into canal in UPhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/man-gets-22-yr-old-daughter-drugged-thrown-into-canal-in-up-5767842/

Man gets 22-year-old daughter drugged, thrown into canal in UP

The incident took place in Parai village on Wednesday, where the victim's father, Virpal, and another person were arrested in connection to the incident, based on a complaint by a 23-year-old man Arjun, who was in a relationship with the woman.

‘Jai Shri Ram’ video sent from ASP’s number, probe ordered
The body of the woman is yet to be recovered, police said.

In an apparent case of killing, a 22-year-old woman was drugged and thrown into a canal here by her father and his accomplices in a village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Parai village on Wednesday, they said.

The victim’s father, Virpal, and another person were arrested in this connection based on a complaint by 23-year-old man Arjun, who was in a relationship with the woman, Chapar police station in-charge H Singh said.

During interrogation, Virpal admitted that he gave his daughter an intoxicant and had her thrown her into the canal for “tarnishing the family’s name”, Singh said.

The body of the woman is yet to be recovered, he added.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India’s stature increased in world in last 5 years: S Jaishankar
2 Have a suggestion for the Union Budget? Finance Minister Sitharaman’s team is listening
3 Man rushed to govt hospital in critical condition dies in Kerala; kin allege doctors refused admission