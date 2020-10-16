Man from Jamtara held for online fraud

The accused has been booked under Indian penal code sections 420 for fraud and 406 for criminal breach of trust along with sections of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act.

The Cyber Crime Cell of Ahmedabad Police arrested a person from Jamtara in Jharkhand for allegedly duping an Ahmedabad-based resident of Rs 2 lakh by impersonating as a representative of PayTM.

According to police officials, the accused, Bholadas Hemaldas, a resident of Nohthiya village in Jamtara of Jharkhand, was arrested by a team of Cyber Crime Cell after technical surveillance and analysis of his bank accounts.

According to police, the accused had called up Manoj Patel and introduced himself as a representative of Paytm. “He then informed Patel that his Know Your Customer (KYC) process had not been updated and that he needed to download ‘anydesk’ to complete it. Anydesk is a mobile application which gives remote access of one’s phone to another user. The accused then did seven transactions and duped the victim of Rs 2.09 lakh. After a complaint was lodged, Cyber Crime Cell officials contacted Patel’s bank and managed to freeze his account and retrieve Rs 34,000. We then traced the bank account of the accused to Punjab National Bank and found Rs 50,000 transferred through Patel’s account,” said a police official of Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.

The accused has been booked under Indian penal code sections 420 for fraud and 406 for criminal breach of trust along with sections of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act.

