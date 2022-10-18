scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Man found in crashed car with bullet injuries at Zirakpur

A police officer said that Aditya had come to a former colleague on the night of the incident.

A private bank employee was allegedly shot by unidentified persons. (File Representational Photo)

A private bank employee was allegedly shot by unidentified persons on the night of October 15 in Zirakpur.

The victim, identified as Aditya, was seriously injured after a bullet hit him in his neck and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Chandigarh.

He was found in his car, which had crashed into a flyover pillar.

The local police has registered a case after the victim’s brother filed a complaint.

According to the police, Aditya works at a private bank in Rajpura and was living in a rented accommodation in Aero City.

Aditya’s brother Mohit Chaudhary, the complainant, told the police that his brother was shot near the vegetable market in Zirakpur.

A police officer said that Aditya had come to a former colleague on the night of the incident.

When questioned, she told the police that they were going to meet at Kala Gram in Chandigarh but later she received a call from Aditya, who told her that he had been shot.

“After receiving the call, she went to see him and found him lying injured in his car which had crashed into the flyover,” the officer added.

He said that Aditya might have tried to flee after the assailants had shot him and rammed his car into a pillar of the flyover.

Police have registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant sections of the Arms Act.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 08:03:25 am
