Man found dead on tracks, note in pocket says he wanted reservation for Marathas

Man commits suicide on tracks, suicide note found. (Representational) Man commits suicide on tracks, suicide note found. (Representational)

In yet another incident of alleged suicide suspected to be linked to the demand of reservation for Marathas, a man was found dead on the railway tracks at Daundaj Khind in Pune’s Purandar taluka early Friday.

Police suspect Dattatrya Tukaram Shinde (34), a resident of Pingori village, committed suicide by lying down on the tracks, following which he was run over by a train.

Inspector Ankush Mane of Jejuri police station said, “We found a note in Shinde’s pocket. The note, typed on the computer, states that if the Maratha community is not given reservation, then he (Shinde) will end his life by drowning in Nira river on August 5. But he committed suicide today itself on the railway tracks.”

He added that the deceased was working as driver for a private tourist vehicle. “He was never a member of any political or non-political group agitating for Maratha reservation. He belongs to Maratha community, but primary probe revealed that he was not active in the ongoing agitation…,” Mane added.

