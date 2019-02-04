Gujarat: Man found dead in ‘accident’, wife, ‘paramour’ booked for murder

Police have booked a woman and her “paramour” for allegedly killing her 22-year-old husband and make it appear as a road accident in Panchmahal district.

According to police, Dasrath Parmar was found dead with his bike near Almiyara village in Kalol Saturday evening. Parmar’s father, Gopal, in a complaint to the police alleged that his son was killed by his friend and alleged lover of his wife Yogesh Parmar. Police have booked Divya, the wife, and Yogesh for murder and criminal conspiracy.

“No arrest has been made. The investigation is underway, and we are waiting for the post-mortem report to know the exact cause of death,” said Investigating Officer Hasmukh Mayatra.

Police said Divya had married Dasrath three years ago and the couple became friends with Yogesh when they lived at Alindra village. Three months ago, Dasrath moved back to his father’s house at Sadka village with his wife and daughter, and Yogesh use to regularly visit them, police said. The family told police that they were suspicious of Yogesh and Divya’s bonding but never confronted the two as Dasrath and Yogesh were friends.

When Dasrath did not return home after work on Saturday, his father called him. Dasrath reportedly told his father that he had run out of petrol, and Yogesh had gone to fetch it, police said. When Dasrath did not return home by 9 pm, his father found his cellphone switched off. The family came to know about an accident near Amliyara, and on reaching there, Gopal found his son dead on the side of the road without any visible injury marks.